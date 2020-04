GROVE, Okla. — Delaware County cases have been much higher than surrounding counties, and now we know why.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 56 cases of COVID-19 at Grove Nursing Center.

As of midnight April 12th, 37 residents and 19 staff members had tested positive.

The information is released daily through the state health department’s website.

63 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Delaware County as of Monday, April 13th.