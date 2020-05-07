Start of the 2020 MINK league Summer collegiate baseball schedule pushed back for second time

FOUR STATE AREA — The start of the 2020 MINK league Summer collegiate baseball schedule has been pushed back for a second time.

The season was originally set to begin on May 27th, but in April the league decided to push back its season start date to June 15th due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, the league voted that the start date would be pushed back again, this time to July 1st.

A final decision on whether or not the season will continue is expected to be made on May 27.

Ron Rodriguez, MINK League Commissioner, said, “I think it’s very important we try to get one season in, even if it’s just a month, for the players. I think it’s a great diversion for communities. Teams are very community based and being entrenched within communities. It’s meaningful for them to come out and watch the teams play and see the games at least a little diversion through the summer of what 2020 has brought us.”

Two established teams in the league have already announced they will will not play this season: Chilllicothe and Jefferson City.

This comes after another team, the newly formed Clinton Creatures, also announced they would not be able to field a team this year.