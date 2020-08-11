St. Louis woman asks elected officials to step up

ST LOUIS, Mo. — A St. Louis woman is asking Governor Parson and elected leaders to step up and protect communities by requiring masks in public places and schools.

Angela Kender’s mom recently died from covid-19 and now she wants to see the state do more to stop the spread of the virus.

In memory of her mom and the 1,300 Missourians who have died from the virus she’s started a photo memorial.

Kender says she hopes this shines a light on the faces that are gone.

Angela Kender, said, “COVID families have had enough. It is not acceptable to talk about this virus like it is easily gotten over. No one knows who will be killed by it, who will have life-long physical repercussions and who will be mildly affected.”

Kender delivered copies of the pictures and the stories of those who died to Governor Parson’s office in hopes he will take action and require more safety measures.

Parson has stated before he is not anti-mask, but he is anti-mandate and it should be up to local authorities if they want to require masks.