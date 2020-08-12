Spring River Christian Village celebrates turning point

JOPLIN, Mo. — After being ravaged by covid-19, Spring River Christian Village celebrates a major turning point.

The assisted senior living facility announced today the recovery of its last covid-19 resident who moved back into their normal living environment on Monday.

Residents and staff celebrated with photographs and signs outside the front of the building.

Spring River Christian Village had 73 residents test positive for covid-19, 21 residents passed away due to the virus.

The 52 survivors have now moved back into the facility.