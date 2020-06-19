Spring River Christian Village announces 31 cases of covid-19 related to facility

In a press release Friday, Spring River Christian Village announces 31 covid-19 cases related to their facility.

The full release can be read below:

“(Joplin, MO) The Christian Horizons (CH) COVID-19 Task Force reported a positive case at Spring River Christian Village located in Joplin, MO on June 17, 2020.

“We have continued to notify our residents, family members, associates as well as public health officials as required and are following procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention,” said Ray Dickison, COO and task force leader.

Proactively, on June 16, 2020 all residents and associates were tested for COVID-19. 343 tests were administered. At this time, we have identified a total 22 COVID+ residents and 9 COVID+ associates. The vast majority of the residents and associates are currently asymptomatic.

Christian Horizons is doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our communities. We are in close communication with the local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps currently. We have now expanded our dedicated units for infection prevention, initiated dedicated staff with enhanced training in COVID+ caregiving, enhanced cleaning protocols and management of personal protective equipment and supplies. We have advanced clinical team support with 24/7 telehealth monitoring capabilities for immediate assessment and management of treatment interventions.

We continue to enforce the recommended preventative actions such as visitor restriction, associate screening, social distancing, eliminating all group activities, eliminating all group dining, and implementing all infection control prevention and precautions. We will continue to stay committed to ongoing testing of our residents and associates.

To learn more about what CH is doing in response to COVID-19, visit us at ChristianHorizonsLiving.org”