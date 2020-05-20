SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Southwest Missouri lawmakers are breaking down the 2020 legislative session – but this year they’re having to do it remotely.

Lauri Lyerla, Neosho Chamber, said, “We thought it was very important for us to continue in any way we could to get the message out from what the legislators have been working on.”

So southwest Missouri lawmakers met online.

The “Eggs and Issues” Legislative update highlighted a $35 billion state budget.

State Rep. Dirk Deaton also pointed out that taxpayers got a special break from paying taxes on stimulus funds, thanks to one senate bill.

State Senator Bill White added that bills passed addressing torte reform, making it easier for some residents to get vital records, and how to handle service dogs.

“To deal with the scenario where people are faking service dogs and taking them into places and then you’re having trouble where you have non-real service dogs bit real service dogs – those real service dogs are very very expensive, lots of training,” said White.

Some of the legislation is very specific, including one measure that could boost the coroner position in Newton County.

“The county can actually decide to pay the coroner more than what is statutorily allowed because we have that very unique situation with two very large hospitals right on the border.”

Missouri’s 2020 legislative session ended last Friday.

It was about two months shorter than normal due to scheduling changes associated with the coronavirus.