Southeast Kansas Works employment offices hold a drive by job fair

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Drive thru’s are a convenient way to pay bills, get out money, get food and even vaccines.

Now you can add another activity to that list.

Traditional job fairs are nearly impossible due to covid-19 right now.

But where there’s a will, there’s a way.

That’s why local Southeast Kansas Works employment offices held a drive by job fair.

Matt McNally, SEKWorks Pittsburg Office Operations Manager, said, “Customers can drive thru, get a bag of all the open applications as well as some agency information in the local area, we have other offices in our 17 county area that we’re doing this in and this is going to be in conjunction with the state wide virtual job fair that’s happening through the 28th.”

Since you still can’t go inside the office in Pittsburg, employees brought the office to motorists.

“There’s a, there’s a gambit of openings in the area, everything from permanent, part time full time, um it’s going to be dependent on the needs of the employer.”

And with many people still laid off due to the coronavirus, McNally says the timing of this event as well as the statewide virtual fair that goes through Thursday, is just what the doctor ordered when it comes to learning about openings without having to leave the safety of your vehicle.

“And there’s going to be hundreds of employers with multiple listings, locally our business rep will reach out to those individuals, we can have anywhere from 20 to a hundred plus openings any day of the week.”

Now in case you missed today’s event, you can still get much of the same information by calling the Southeast Kansas Works employment agency nearest you.

In order to reach the Pittsburg office, call 620-231-4250, in Chanute you can call 620-432-0358, or the office in Independence at 620-332-5904.

The Pittsburg office will open next week by appointment only.