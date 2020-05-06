ARMA, Ks. — One Southeast Kansas teacher is using his green thumb to help feed his community.

Brad Johnson is an instructor for Northeast USD 246 School District, and he has used the school’s green house to help grow vegetables for Arma.

The town has been declared a food desert due to the fact they have no local grocery stores.

That fresh produce will help feed many, especially since alot of residents may now not be able to afford food due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Brad Johnson, Instructor, Northeast USD 246, said, “I’m on the nutrition council and this town has been declared a food desert because we don’t have a grocery store anymore and there was a need and I like to grow stuff so I just volunteered to help.”

Matt O’Malley, Live Well Crawford County, said, “Yeah, I do think with the current state of the pandemic that this community garden’s harvest is going to help even more people. The Arma City Library has a food pantry set up and all the food that we’re growing is going to go there and be given away for free.”

Johnson’s contribution will help provide about 700 pounds of fresh produce for Arma residents.