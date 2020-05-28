Southeast Kansas Mental Health Agency receives funding to aid in its covid-19 response and recovery

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — A Southeast Kansas Mental Health Agency receives funding from the state to aid in its covid-19 response and recovery.

Spring River Mental Health and Wellness was awarded $25,000 to continue to serve patients during the covid-19 crisis.

The agency will be using the funds to cover costs of using telehealth while its offices are closed from the pandemic.

The virtual therapy session technology has been invaluable in reaching their patients during this unprecedented time.

Stacy Manbeck, Executive Director, Spring River Mental Health and Wellness, said, “The availabilty of TeleHealth through this time has been critical for outreach to ensure that we are able to continue care to clients and to provide care to to the clients that maybe having some issues as a result of the pandemic.”

This grant was provided through the Kansas Health Foundation, which has delegated more than $16.3 million to support covid-19 response.