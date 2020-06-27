JOPLIN, Mo. — Sounds of prayer and music resonated throughout Cunningham Park as community members came together for a night of worship.

It was an event created to not only help bring local people together, but to also provide a level of comfort.

Pastor Chris Jones says it’s ok to deal with the struggles of life, and sometimes people may need a place of rest from the outside noise.

He wanted to gather people together to bridge those gaps and show that there’s more similarities between us than differences.

Chris Jones, Central Christian Center Pastor, said, “Anytime we can engage with people, like you said, from different walks of life and come together and begin to just talk and be around one another whenever we can. And i know the social distancing and all that, but we begin to find out that we have more things in common and that we can work through the difficult, uh, situations and the tension that’s there. We don’t have to run from it. That there’s hope in the midst of it–christ gives us hope in the midst of all this.”

The group decided upon Cunningham Park because it’s where the tornado struck through and it brought forth a sense of coming together.