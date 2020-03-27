Souls Harbor makes changes to continue to serve the community

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area ministry has had to make some changes in order to continue to house people during the coronavirus outbreak.

Souls Harbor in Joplin is filled to capacity with people in need of shelter.

But because of the CDC recommendations of providing the necessary spacing between people, they’ve had to make some physical changes inside their buildings.

Dianna Gurley, Souls Harbor Executive Director, said, “We’ve had to take and split our housing units, so there are ten people or eleven people who are actually staying down here in our free store right now, we emptied that out, it’s no longer open, and we have put bedding in there for them, they are the people that go out into the community on a regular basis because of their jobs”

She says the remaining 41 people are down the street in their other building sheltering in place.

Gurley says the ministry is in need of canned goods and other non perishables in order to feed all those people.

If you’d like to donate food, you should call Souls Harbor at 417-623-7927.