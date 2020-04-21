Some seeing weight gain due to stay-at-home orders

JOPLIN, Mo. — You may have heard of the term, “freshman 15,” which refers to how much weight some people put on when they start college.

Now it’s being called the “covid 15,” in reference to weight gain since the spread of the virus.

Since many people can’t go to work or to the gym, many of us are spending more time on the couch watching TV.

Experts say it doesn’t take a long period of time to get out of healthy practices.

Chris Peterson, Freeman Health System Physical Therapist, said, “Well we know it takes about 30 days to form a habit, and it’s been about 30 days that we’ve had our lives disrupted and been quarantined and socially isolated, and a lot of us have developed habits that it’s probably time to think about undoing.”

If you’ve gotten out of the habit of exercising, or you’ve not been exercising at all, he says the best way is to make it part of your daily routine and schedule a time for it.