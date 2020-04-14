Some political candidates being sworn in to office, even though the April 7th ballot is delayed by two months

MISSOURI — Some political candidates are being sworn in to office, even though the April 7th ballot is delayed by two months.

That includes some school board members and elected officials governing smaller cities.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office says it’s okay for any candidate to be sworn in — if voters in their district had previously approved a notice of non-election.

Charlie Davis, Jasper Co. Clerk, said, “For smaller cities, they’re allowed if they have one position open for an Alderman or a City Council member and there’s only one person applied for that – that would allow them to have a non-election.”

It can affect any race where the number of candidates is equal to, or less than, the number of seats open.

Workers say this will impact hundreds of positions both in Jasper County and around the state.