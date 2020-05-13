JOPLIN, Mo. — Coronavirus caused many restaurants to close.

And it’s changed the rules for reopening.

Joplin’s Golden Corral may look the same on the outside, but the inside tells a different story.

Ben Taylor, General Manager, Golden Corral, said, “We have transitioned from a buffet style to a cafeteria style, instead of a guest serving themselves, our workers, our employees are serving the guests, um we have created a one way entrance and exits um both at the buffet and when entering the restaurant, we have also taken away over half of our tables.”

At least some of the changes that have taken place at Golden Corral will remain in effect even after the pandemic is over.

Not allowing the public to handle their food until after they leave the serving area was a safety measure put in place in the cruise line industry months ago.

It’s designed to protect both employees and customers.

Lysmairy Dras, Golden Corral Employee, said, “Because they’re making us where gloves so we can’t get sick and they’re always making us clean everything so we can’t spread it.”

And the overall look of the restaurant has changed too.

“Completely remodeled over the course of six months, we actually were doing a grand reopening the beginning of March when Covid started to come about, we have delayed that until middle of June to do a grand reopening,” said Taylor.