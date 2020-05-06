Some MSSU students to return to campus for finals

JOPLIN, Mo. — After more than seven weeks off campus, a few Missouri Southern students will be back for finals this week.

Darlene Bogenpohl, MSSU Dental Hygiene, said, “Screened, temperature taken, questions asked prior to entering the building – once they enter, they will have to wash their hands and have a mask on.”

Not how most students get ready for finals, at least pre-pandemic.

But that’s the drill for a few Missouri Southern Dental Hygiene students.

“Some clinical skills we have to validate as a final and so we’ve got some students coming in staggered times.”

Following all covid-19 protocols.

And it’s not just finals.

A few dental hygiene students will be back in about a month.

“A few students need to finish competencies to be able to graduate.”

And the number of dental hygiene students coming on campus will grow this Summer.

“Schedule normally is a live clinic, but we’ve had to turn it into a mannequin clinic and we’ve had to divide that up into 3 separate days with only 10 students in each lab.”

Activity is also growing on the other side of campus.

Residence hall construction is taking shape, including the block work for the elevator tower.

That’s expected to open next year.