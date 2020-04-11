Some lawmakers fighting for hazard pay for essential workers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — We know that health care workers and other essential employees are doing what they can to battle the effects of the coronavirus.

And some lawmakers want to initiate a plan for hazard pay for them.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA, said, “Nurses, doctors, medical technicians, who literally put their lives on the line to try to keep us safe.”

Virginia Senator Mark Warner is one of many lawmakers who want to see hazard pay made available to healthcare workers battling the coronavirus.

“We need to do more than applaud. We need to find a way to give them more compensation.”

A plan being discussed would give up to $25,000, not only to healthcare workers, but to other essential employees.

“That the person who’s checking you out at the grocery store or picking up your drugs from at the pharmacy, or the sanitation worker could be viewed as a front-line worker as well.”

This plan, also known as the Heroes Fund, could be part of the next coronavirus relief bill being prepared in both the Senate and the House.

Rep. Don Beyer, D-VA, said, “The more exposure you get to the virus, the sicker you’re going to be. And these are folks that are around it all day long.”

Virginia Representative Don Beyer is calling for quick action, however, Virginia representatives Bobby Scott and Abigail Spanberger want to keep focus reducing risks by supplying more protective equipment.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-VA, said, “The reason there’s a discussion of hazard pay is because we need to be ensuring that every healthcare worker has the personal protective equipment that they need.”

Rep. Bobby Scott, D-VA, said, “And the solution to that ought not be hazard pay, the solution is to make the workplace safer. We can do that.”

Negotiations like these will continue until lawmakers return to Washington later this month.