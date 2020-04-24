Snap purchases to head online

MISSOURI — Show-me state residents that on are on the snap program could have another option to get food.

Missouri, along with several other states, has been added to the snap pilot program to allow benefit users to buy food online with their electronic benefit card.

The Missouri Department of Social Services submitted the request to add the show-me state to the pilot program on April 17th and, since then, has been approved to join.

However, the snap benefits won’t cover any delivery fees.

Melissa Wolf, Missouri Department of Social Services, said, “It adds like I said a layer of security, especially during this challenging time of not having to go into a store essentially, but it also adds some convenience of being able to order online and just pick up or have it delivered.”

Missouri snap users won’t be able to purchase their food online just yet, but the department of social services will announce when it comes online.