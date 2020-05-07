Smaller, local family-owned meat processors swamped with business

GOLDEN CITY, Mo. — While large meat processing plants are closing due to positive covid-19 cases, smaller and local generational family-owned meat processors are swamped with business.

For Golden City Meats, it hasn’t been easy with larger meat processors closing down due to covid-19.

From hiring extra staff, to establishing a waiting list for customers, to working long and grueling hours, Golden City Meats employees have just been trying to keep customers happy.

The timing may not be ideal, but the growth in business has been present even before the global pandemic

Amanda Long, Golden City Meats Manager, said, “Thats what’s good about a family owned business is that we got each others back and even our employees in the back are like family. So we all have a lot of support, we all have a great support system here and really appreciate everybody”

The Missouri State Senate recently proposed a bill to help smaller meat processors like Golden City Meats alleviate any potential shortages and expand operations

Missouri State Senator Justin Brown, (R) Pulaski County, said, “Missouri is the number two cow calf state in the country. We don’t want to lose that infastructure.”

There’s no slowing down either, especially with grilling season upon us and the holidays only a few months away.

Niki Cloud, Executive Secretary, Missouri Association Of Meat Processors, said, “With those types of seasons, you know, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. And really there’s no light at the end of the tunnel of how busy they’re going to continue staying.”

For Golden City Meats, despite the sudden increase in demand and being booked until 2021, there’s still the guarantee of fresh products

Robert Long, Golden City Meats Owner, “We know everything has come from usda right here from our local farmers. There’s nothing here that has come from a truck that could be of questionable origin.”