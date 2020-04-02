Sixth case of COVID-19 confirmed in Jasper County

JAPSER CO., Mo. — The Jasper County Health Department today announces their sixth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jasper County.

To protect the patient’s right to privacy, identifying information will not be provided. As part of

the regular practice of disease investigation, the Jasper County Health Department will be

notifying people who have had contact with the patient. This individual is a person in their 50’s

who resides in Jasper County and had traveled outside of the United States.

Jasper County Health Department staff are working with the Missouri Department of Health and

Senior Services to determine any close contacts of this individual who were possibly exposed. If

exposed, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for

the development of symptoms.

For more information, email tmoehr@jaspercountymo.gov, or call (417) 358-3111.