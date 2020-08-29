Six covid-19 deaths in the Four States Friday

Six covid-19 deaths are reported in our immediate Four State Region Friday.

In Parsons two senior living facility residents, diagnosed with covid-19, died.

A statement from Parsons Presbyterian Manor says their hearts are broken.

Earlier this month, 8 residents and 5 staff members tested positive for the virus.

The facility has now put re-opening plans on hold.

This is Labette County’s 2nd and 3rd covid-19 death.

Newton County announced its 16th death Friday.

The man was in his 60s and had other underlying chronic health conditions.

He had been in the hospital fighting symptoms related to the virus before his death.

Also, Jasper County announced two more people have died of covid-19.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 80s were both in the hospital before dying.

20 people with covid-19 have died in the county.

McDonald county reported its 11th death today.

The person was in their 80s and had also been in the hospital prior to their death.

That brings the total number of people with covid-19 who have died in the Four State region to 171.

More than 13,000 people have been diagnosed.

More than 1,200 are still active.