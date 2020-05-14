Show goes on despite covid-19 for PSU’s music ensemble groups

PITTSBURG, Ks. — For Pittsburg state’s music ensemble groups, the show goes on.

Students may be separated due to social distancing, but the musicians are still finding ways to make music.

This is the sound of the final product. It flows. It’s on point. But the direction on how Pittsburg State’s musical ensemble group reached this point, well, a lot goes into it more than you might think.

Dr. Andrew Chybowski, Assistant Professor, said, “My computer’s not quite fast enough so i got to do something and wait. Do something and wait.”

Exchanging his conductor stand for a keyboard, Dr. Andrew Chybowski has had to learn how to adjust.

Similar to that of directing a live musical performance, he’s editing each individual performance into a virtual ensemble.

“Being able to share that with each other and post it and comment, and you know, that aspect of it is something that has kind of been–it’s been surprising how important that stuff is when it’s taken away.”

It’s simply creativity at its finest. Not all students have their instruments at home so they’ve had to get creative.

Pots, pans, sofa chairs you name it, they play it. Between dogs barking in the background and bags of chips being opened, there comes a lot of distractions.

Natalie Rigdon, Pitt State Freshman, said, “One parent will be going to bed, the other will be making dinner, and I have to go downstairs and practice piano. These walls aren’t sound proof so whatever I practice, whenever I’m playing you can hear it within the other room”

Edith Sigler, Pitt State Senior, said, “I learned pretty quickly that the mic picks up everything, you know, my family was in the other room trying to be quiet and all of a sudden I hear this potato bag chip bag being opened on the mic, so I usually have to go in there and ask them to be quiet and they’re great about it.”

Despite potential multiple takes or maybe the chance to record a single time, the students realized that their part matters.

It doesn’t matter if they’re together or not in person because at the end of the day, the show goes on

Bethany Elder, Pitt State Junior, said, “Music isn’t ever going to be perfect and it’s about the imperfections that you make that make those musical moments happen. And I think that’s something we’ve all had to learn is just be ok with just the imperfections that we’re coming up with”