Shape Technologies providing front-line workers with face shields

BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — When it comes to answering the call to lend a hand to those in need, a Baxter Springs company is doing just that.

Michael Barber, Shape Factory Managing Director, said, “Anything that we can do, we’re going to do it. We’re going to do everything we can to be a good corporate citizen”

Over the last week and half, Shape Technologies has been making face shields that have seen their donations not only impact Baxter Springs emergency personnel, but those on the front-line across the country.

What started local has stretched into an extending hand from coast-to-coast.

“Baxter Springs is really a city of family. And, we help each other out as best we can, we are our brothers keepers. So to be able to take our technology, take our employees, and work towards helping someone else that potentially could be in need, or prevent them from having a situation where they will be in need, is just a great accomplishment and a great satisfaction for this team here.”

The greatest hinder to the process is the actual gathering of raw materials, but the process itself is one that is straightforward.

And it’s a process built upon the idea of paying it forward.

There’s a sense of pride, yet there’s also a belief within the company that because the community has given them so much they can return the favor when the community needed it the most.

Russ Harper, Baxter Springs Chief of Police, said, “I think that everyone has an obligation not only to their community, but to the United States as well and it’s businesses like our small community businesses, such as shape, that have stepped to the forefront.”

And this Baxter Springs company is going beyond expectations, working towards donating a total of 180,000 masks to those in need.