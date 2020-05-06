Several meat processing facilities hit hard by covid-19

TOPEKA, Ks. — You may not be able to find your favorite type of meat on the shelves of your local grocery store.

Kansas state agriculture officials say the coronavirus is impacting how much meat can be produced.

Several processing plants have been hit hard.

The plants have implemented new ways keep clean and make sure workers away from each other.

Officials say frozen meat in storage has helped stores and restaurants keep up with demand so far, but now we’re starting to feel the effects even more.

Sec. Mike Beam, Dept. of Agriculture, said, “We’ve been going here for three weeks at least, with at least in Kansas plants at less capacity and some plants in other states have actually been shut down, so there will be maybe a little bit of a lull in availability.”

State agriculture experts believe we’ll be back to normal with meat availability within a few weeks.