Several insurance companies giving partial refunds of premiums

FOUR STATE AREA — Two major auto insurance companies are giving customers refunds because fewer people are driving during the coronavirus pandemic.

Allstate Insurance will payback 15% of monthly premiums for April and May.

This applies to Allstate, E-Surance, and Encompass policy holders.

Customers will receive the money back through a credit to their bank account, credit card, or Allstate account.

Meanwhile American Family Insurance will give customers a one-time $50 refund for each vehicle insured with them.

Campers, personal trailers, motor homes, specialty vehicles, and vehicles not owned by the customer but covered under a non-owner car insurance policy are not eligible for the refund.

Customers will receive the refunds from American Family by check.