Several counties in the Four State region report increase in number of covid-19 cases

FOUR STATE AREA — Several counties in the Four State region report an increase in the number of cases of covid-19.

In Southwest Missouri, the city of Joplin announces 5 new cases.

Two are adults and two are children — all 4 associated with a previous case.

The fifth case appears to be community acquired.

Both Jasper and Newton Counties report an increase of 15 cases since Friday afternoon.

They both now sit at 40 cases.

McDonald County is reporting 3 more today, to total 40 as well.

Vernon County is also up one, totaling 12 cases now.

In Southeast Kansas, one death is reported in Montgomery County, where there are now 21 cases of covid-19.

Labette County Health Department also says 4 more people from a family unit have tested positive, including a teen and a pre-teen.

That brings the total in that county to 26.

Cherokee County also announces a new case for a total of 11 positive covid-19 cases.

Crawford County also added two cases today to total 10.

A handful of cases are also announced in Northeast Oklahoma.

And Northwest Arkansas’s Benton County continues to be a hot spot at more than 950 cases.

In the 25-county Four State region, there are more than 1,400 cases, 775 recoveries reported, and 31 deaths related to covid-19.