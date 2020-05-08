JOPLIN, Mo. — Services at the Joplin Public Library are gradually returning.

The building is still closed to the public. And you can’t check out books inside.

But you will soon be able to bring back things that you’ve checked out.

Starting next Monday patrons will be able to return books checked out before the closure.

It’s another step in the process that will lead to the facility reopening.

Jeana Gockley, Joplin Library Director, said, “It’s the exterior book drop so it’s outside, they drive up to it and drop their things into it um and we will will quarantine those items for 24 hours and then we will check them in and get them back on the shelves and ready for people to use eventually.”

Next–patrons will be allowed to check out items online and be able to pick them up outside the building.

She hopes that phase will take place by as early as May 18th.

Then, in the future, they hope to completely reopen.