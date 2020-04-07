Senior Center employees still working hard during pandemic

NEOSHO, Mo. — Many area senior centers have been closed down for a while now, but that doesn’t mean staff members are enjoying time off.

Normally area senior centers, like this one in Neosho, feed two different groups of clients.

Those still able to get out of their homes and come to the building, and those that are home-bound, and can’t.

Usually it’s a group of volunteer drivers that deliver meals on wheels, but right now only staff members can do so.

Jennifer Poe, Neosho Senior Center Manager, said, “And we’re still trying to make sure all of our people are fed, it’s very important to us, it’s vital situation and if they don’t see us, they possibly will not have food.”

But these drivers are bringing more than just food, thanks to the generosity of others.

“We have gotten donations from Neosho Chamber of Commerce, they’ve given us a case of toilet paper, um Benton Elementary students and families have Kleenexes and wipes, um it’s just been so overwhelming, we’ve had just recently we had masks donated as well.”

But Lauri Lyera says donating the toilet paper, which was supposed to be given out at the annual Chamber Business Expo, which ended up getting canceled was the least they could do for those employees of the center that aren’t sheltering at home.

Voice of Lauri Lyerla, Neosho Chamber CEO, said, “They’re making a big sacrifice to be there on the front line and we appreciate that.”