Senators called for investigation into the Chinese Communist Party’s Coronavirus cover-up

WASHINGTON — Today, Senators John Cornyn (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), and Martha McSally (R-Arz.) announced they have cosponsored Senator Josh Hawley’s (R-Mo.) resolution calling for an international investigation into the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) cover-up of the early spread of COVID-19.

The resolution calls on China to pay damages for its criminal conduct to the United States and other nations impacted by the pandemic.

U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) has introduced companion legislation in the House.