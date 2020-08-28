Senator Moran visits Southeast Kansas

PARSONS, Ks. — Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran visits Southeast Kansas today discussing his vision for moving the country forward as the pandemic continues.

Senator Jerry Moran, (R) Kansas, said, “There are really important issues that are being debated in Washington D.C. right now in the Congress, in the Senate. They will Kansans today and into the future.”

Republican U.S. Senator Jerry Moran is away from Washington for the next few days, looking for feedback from Southeast Kansans so he knows what is important to them.

“And the question is what more needs to be done.”

He visited with members of the Parsons Rotary Club discussing adequate access to health care, more covid-19 testing, and getting students back in the classroom–his main focus being.

“To get people to a position in which their health is more assured, their well-being is more assured, and their economic circumstances, their job and back in the community is better than it is today.”

Moran also says there are important issues being debated in Washington right now that will effect Kansans directly–like the $13.4 billion to Kansas from federal taxpayers.

“We can’t buy our way out of the problems that we’re in. You cannot create enough government programs and enough government spending that will take care of us into the future. We’ve spent significant amounts of money, 13.4 billion dollars, federal dollars coming to Kansas is a significant amount of money. We’ve got to get ourselves in a position in which we are healthy, we know we’re healthy, and capable of going back to school and back to work.”