Senator Moran visits SEK to see impact of pandemic

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — U.S. Senator Jerry Moran stops in Southeast Kansas today to see how the covid-19 pandemic has affected the area.

One of those stops included CDL Electric Company in Pittsburg.

Company officials told Moran they greatly benefited from the paycheck protection program, allowing them to continue to operate during the pandemic.

Moran says that’s a good sign the program is working and should continue to get support from congress.

He also believes the house and senate will pass another stimulus bill, but he doesn’t believe it will be as big as the last month.

Sen. Jerry Moran, (R) Kansas, said, “This money has to be paid back, the only thing that is positive is that regard at the moment is interest rates are so low, but still it is money that has been borrowed and people are always worried about spending taxpayer dollars and to some degree that’s true, but what we’re really spending is our kids and grand-kids future, they’re the taxpayers down the road that will bear the burden of the benefits of today.”

Moran says he was impressed by how Southeast Kansas residents were social distancing and wearing masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.