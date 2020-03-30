Senator Hawley Launches New Coronavirus Resource Page for Missourians

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has launched a new comprehensive coronavirus resource page on his website. Missourians can find information about what is included in the “Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act” and what assistance they may be eligible for. To get the latest information, visit www.hawley.senate.gov/coronavirus.



Detailed explanations, answers to frequently asked questions, and links to additional resources can be found in drop-down menus at the top of the page. For ease of use, relevant information can be found under each of the following sections:



Individuals and families

Employees

Small Businesses

Farmers and Ranchers

Students

Medical Providers

Missourians who think they may be sick or who are seeking information on prevention and treatment can also find CDC guidance and the latest updates from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services at the bottom of Senator Hawley’s new webpage. For more information, visit www.hawley.senate.gov/coronavirus.