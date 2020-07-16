SEK schools showing pride with mask designs

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Face masks are becoming required on many local school campuses — why not use them to show off your school pride?

That’s happening in Southeast Kansas.

In many places throughout the Four States, you have to wear a mask anyway, so why not use the mandate as a chance to show your school pride?

That’s what the P.S.U. Alumni and Constituent Relations Office is doing with these masks showing off the iconic split faced gorilla that went on sale recently.

Dr. John Bartlow, P.S.U. Alumni & Constituent Relations, said, “Honestly we thought we’d sell 250 maybe 350 masks, in the first 24 hours that we put it out there on social media we sold over a thousand masks, and and today we’re just uh just probably four or five days we’re at about 16 hundred masks sold.”

And you won’t just see them on the faces of alums and friends of the university, you’ll also see similar versions on every staff, student and faculty this fall when school starts.

All of them are products of Pittsburg based US Awards.

A company that until a few months ago made patches like these.

Nick Dellasega, US Awards Vice President, said, “This really started when we started making masks for the Chamber of Commerce here in Pittsburg.”

“Being able to adapt to a changing business climate is one of the reasons this family business has been running since 1953.”

Like so many other area businesses, US Awards shut down for several weeks a few months ago.

Now, face masks are an entirely new product line for the company, and will be for some time to come, and they were already working with many local school districts long before the pandemic.

“Pittsburg High, the Pittsburg Schools, some in Chanute, Uniontown, Frontenac, the list goes on and on, we’ve really been fortunate to have a lot of people around the area that known us, place orders.”

The masks run $10 each.

Net proceeds from the sale of the masks will go to scholarships for PSU students.

US Awards is also going to make 7,000 masks to give to students, faculty, and staff when classes begin this fall.

www.pittstate.edu/licenseplate