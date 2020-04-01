SEK internet provider working to keep students connected during covid-19

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — With students and employees at home from the coronavirus outbreak, a local internet service provider is helping them stay connected to the internet.

Craw-Kan Telephone Cooperative is providing more than 20 different WiFi hotspots between Missouri and Kansas.

And it’s completely free for anyone to use.

Zach Collard, Arma Resident, said, “In rural communities, it’s extremely important to be able to still quarantine all the while have communications with our jobs back home.”

In an effort to keep people connected to internet while out of school and work from the coronavirus, Craw-Kan Telephone Cooperative is offering free WiFi hotspots.

“This gives them a way that they can access the internet even if it’s not as convenient as having it in their house. People that are having to work remotely, it gives them the opportunity to maybe have a good connection available if they are maybe working in an area where their signal strength isn’t the greatest.”

The telephone cooperative has created more than 20 different WiFi hotspots between Missouri and Kansas to keep everyone connected.

And it’s pretty easy to use.

“These are all 100% free access points, it’s just a public hotspot, just like if you’re out eat and they have a free WiFi.”

And for residents in more rural communities, this service is pretty vital.

“I’ve been able to still luckily still work from my phone. And be in communication with customers, title agencies, my office and still keep rolling on things and it’s been nice to have internet to be able to do so in Arma.”

The telephone cooperative is looking to add more spots as demand grows.

“They kind of come up as areas of need. We’re calling them WiFi deserts, we’re looking for spots where maybe they’re aren’t connections available to people.”

Adams adds these sites are meant to be utilized while people remain in their vehicles and practice social distancing.

For a full list of sites, follow the link below.