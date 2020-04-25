SEK home health organization still serving all of their patients

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — A Southeast Kansas home health organization is still committed to serving all of their patients.

Covid-19 isn’t stopping Hometown Health care from making house calls.

But now, they’re taking some extra precautions.

John Reed, Chief Operations Officer, Hometown Healthcare, said, “When employees report to work, of course we’re taking their temperature, asking them about signs or symptoms.”

And that means suiting up in personal protection equipment before going into a home.

Patients are screened as well.

But to stay healthy, that means less family time.

Kami Ryan, Marketing Coordinator, Hometown Healthcare, said, “We did have a patient that did have a family member from the Johnson county area, but then they decided just to stay up there and we’re keeping close contact with them. We’ve done facetime with families.”

And going the extra mile to make residents more at home doesn’t stop there.

“The nurses may go get them a little hamburger or the aids may stay a little bit longer just to be there for them.”

Elderly patients have a bigger risk of getting the virus so giving more services at home is a good thing.

“Any type of follow up visits, we’re now doing those at home. As well as therapy, and therapy that is very crucial to keep the patients moving and keep their strength up and keep them in their home safely,” said Reed.