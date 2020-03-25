SEK Assisted Living Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

PARSONS, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas assisted living facility says one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials At Parsons Presbyterian Manor, in Labette County, say they were notified on Monday by the Crawford County Health Department that one of their employees tested positive.

The person is not involved in direct patient care. They are currently in isolation at home.

The Labette County Health Department has also been notified.

All residents At Presbyterian Manor have been placed in isolation for 14 days as a precaution and are being checked throughout the day for fever or any other COVID-19 symptoms. Family members of residents have been notified.

Officials at the at the facility say the employee did not report feeling ill, did not have a fever, and wore a mask while working.