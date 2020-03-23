Second case of COVID-19 announced in Crawford County shortly after first cased announced

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — A second case of positive COVID-19 is announced in Crawford County less than 2 hours after its first case was announced.

The Crawford County Health Department confirms the second case is an adult female under the age of 60, who is currently isolated and was not hospitalized.

The first case was announced this morning also, as a child under the age of 5 years old.

The full press release is below:

PRESS RELEASE: Late Monday morning, March 23, 2020, Crawford County Health Officials confirmed the SECOND positive case of novel coronavirus, more commonly referred to as COVID-19, within the county.

The patient, who is only being identified as an Adult Female under the age of 60, is currently isolated and has not been hospitalized.

Since receiving confirmation, Crawford County Health Department Officials have been in contact with the patient and are diligently working to identify any recent close contacts the child has had and those who may have been exposed will be contacted as soon as possible.

Over the past couple of weeks, Crawford County Officials with the Health Department, Office of Emergency Management, Sheriff’s Office and other community leaders, including those in the medical field have been meeting and preparing for the continued spread of COVID-19 across the country.

In an effort to slow the spread of the virus, Crawford County Health Department Director/County Health Officer Rebecca Adamson continues to urge residents to frequently wash their hands with soap and warm water, refrain from touching their face, cough/sneeze into their sleeve, and stay home if they are experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The CDC, KDHE, and the Crawford County Health Department are strongly recommending that citizens limit travel to that which is absolutely necessary. Please remember the recommendations of social distancing (staying 6 feet apart). By limiting face to face interactions with others the spread of the virus is projected to be reduced significantly.

If staying home is not an option, residents are encouraged to avoid large groups of people and avoid being within six feet of someone for a period longer than ten minutes.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of a fever greater than 100.0 degrees (F), a cough and shortness of breath are encouraged to call their medical provider. By calling ahead, you avoid putting other patients and medical staff at risk. Clinic staff will be able to provide instructions and prepare prior to your arrival to the office. Under guidance from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, those who are exhibiting the symptoms previously described, will first be tested for Influenza A/B as well as Strep Throat, prior to meeting the criteria to be tested for COVID-19