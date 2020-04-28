Schools struggling to make budgetary plans due to uncertainty

JOPLIN, Mo. — Area school districts are paying close attention to the Missouri Legislature now that they’ve returned to Jefferson City.

Joplin School District Superintendent Dr. Melinda Moss says the budget picture for the coming school year is usually a lot clearer by this time, but she says it’s hard to make a lot of plans when so much is up in the air when it comes to funding.

Dr. Melinda Moss, Joplin Schools Superintendent, said, “Of the economic shutdown on state revenue for next year, so we’ve all heard about The Cares Act and some of those monies easing the impact of with holdings for this year, so now we’re looking to next year”

With the help of our Jefferson City bureau, we’ll keep you up to date as the budget process unfolds.