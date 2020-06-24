School leaders across the country concerned about the return to classes

KANSAS — While most parents are ready for their children to get back to school — most school leaders are concerned.

According to the School Superintendent’s Association, 94% of superintendents from across the country aren’t sure if or when their schools will reopen.

While the Kansas State Department of Education is providing recommendations for school districts, it is ultimately up to the superintendents, school boards and county health officials to decide what is best for Kansas schools.

Scott McWilliams is the Superintendent of the Auburn-Washburn School District in Topeka, he says his district is doing everything they can to open schools in the fall.

Scott McWilliams, Superintendent, USD 437, said, “We’re going to be okay, but yes it’s concerning.”

Teachers in the district have been meeting regularly to come up with guidelines for the schools.

“Not knowing exactly what COVID will bring for this upcoming school year, we have to be prepared for everything. So we’re coming up with plans A, B, C, D to be best prepared.”

And Mark Tallman, Associate Director of the Kansas Association of School Boards says other school districts are doing the same.

He adds it’s important that students, parents and staff are flexible.

Mark Tallman, Kansas Association of School Boards, said, “We might start school or we might start sports in a certain way and find out it isn’t going to work or it’s going to have to be suspended. Those are the things that I know are going to be terribly frustrating.”

The Department of Education is sending recommendations to school districts next month.

And McWilliams told me he — along with other superintendents — are really asking for patience right now.

He says they don’t want to make any serious decisions so early in the Summer in case things change.

Districts will likely not release final plans until closer to the start of the school year.