Scammers now targeting unemployment compensation

MISSOURI — Scammers continue trying to take advantage of covid-19 — unemployment insurance now the target.

It’s important to note, there is no fee to file for unemployment compensation.

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations will never ask for debit card or another method of payment to process a claim.

If someone calls you and says they’re from the department, do not ever send money.

There are also false websites — the state website ends with a .gov, so check for that.

Also, the state will never ask for those documents outside of the website — under your login information.

UInteract.labor.mo.gov