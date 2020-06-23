SARCOXIE, Mo. — Sarcoxie’s new Superintendent is getting ready for a very different start of the school year.

Phil Lewis may be a new Superintendent, but he’s not new to Sarcoxie.

Phil Lewis, Sarcoxie R-2 Superintendent, said, “I’ve been at the school 25 years. I’ve done a little of everything, been in the elementary, middle school and high school in the classroom.”

He’s also been an Assistant Superintendent and Athletic Director.

“Honor to serve in all the different capacities. And now a new challenge being the Superintendent.”

Lewis says it’s a big learning curve.

But he doesn’t foresee any big changes on the campus itself.

“Facilities, I think they’re in great shape. I don’t see any new developments any time soon. We’re just trying to get through this pandemic, figure out a way to serve kids, educate kids, make sure we feed kids and prepare for the unknown.”

And there is another big transition as Sarcoxie moves to the first day of school in August, a four day school week.

“Attract quality teachers and retaining quality teachers. We’re definitely looking forward to seeing how it works and the education that is coming.”

Students will first move to the four day week with Summer school in July then continue when school starts this fall.