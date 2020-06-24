Sanitation supplies running low for Watered Gardens Ministries

JOPLIN, Mo. — Sanitation supplies are running low for Watered Gardens Ministries.

The recent spike in coronavirus cases has all of their campuses taking extra precautions.

Between their four campuses, Watered Gardens is starting to have a tough time keeping enough sanitation materials on hand.

Right now, the need is for masks, bleach, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer.

Travis Hurley, Director of Advancement for Watered Gardens Ministries, said, “We have a lot of folks coming in and out of the building during the day and of course we have 48 beds, and another 6 in our respite area for shelter overnight, so just a lot of people.”

So far, sanitation efforts at the shelter have been exceptional and they are hoping to keep their cases at 0.

“So far, we haven’t had any cases. No one that has tested positive, or no one that’s even been in touch with anyone that we’re aware of. So, we’re really grateful for that.”

But as covid-19 cases spike in Joplin and surrounding communities, the agency wants to ensure they are taking any and every measure to keep residents and employees safe.

“I don’t think that we can have enough of it right now, given we don’t see an end to this in sight. And so, anything anyone in our community, whether it’s a family that wants to respond or a church group, we would welcome all of that.”

Those interested in making a donation, you can do so by dropping off materials at the Outreach Center located at 531 Kentucky Avenue in Joplin.

You can drop them off at the volunteer door on the side of the building.