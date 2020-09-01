Ronald McDonald House to reopen to families

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Ronald McDonald House of the Four States will start letting families stay there once again.

It’s been five months since people have been allowed to stay there. While the house was shutdown families were staying in hotels. Soon they won’t have to bear that additional financial burden.

Annette Thurston, Ronald McDonald House Charities Executive Director, said, “Those items such as what are we putting in meals in our care and comfort bags and what do we need on our shelves, we’ll be packing meals for families uh we’ll also look at continuing the increased cleaning needs, so on our wish list you’ll see items relates to that.”

To see the house’s September wish list, just go to their Facebook page.