Ronald McDoanld House changes annual fundraising run

JOPLIN, Mo. — An annual run to help children staying in the hospital won’t happen as usual this year — but the fundraising event is still on.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States will host the 8th annual Big Red Shoe Run on September 19th — but it looks a lot different this year.

It is a 0.0 run, instead of the normal 15k and 5k options. You can run any distance on your own, or you can simply stay on your couch and donate to the organization.

Instead of a finisher medal, supporters and participants will get a magnet with 0.0 on it, and a white t-shirt with the logo on it that they’re encouraged to tie-dye.

Erik Bartlett, Race Director, Big Red Shoe Run, said, “With your $35 flat rate fee, getting that white shirt, we encourage families to do a tie-dye competition and you can submit your tie-dye design on Facebook and we’ll be giving away prizes for those.”

Money raised goes straight to the Ronald McDonald House in Joplin. The event will be back, in-person, next year on September 18th.

If you want to sign up for this year’s non-run, follow the link below.

https://rmhjoplin.org/annual-fund-raiser/