ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A kindergarten class at Rogers school Frank Tillery Elementary has been quarantined.

School officials confirmed there was a positive COVID-19 case.

A total of 16 students and two staff members will be quarantined.

Students started remote learning today, September 1, and will not return to the school building until September 14.

We don’t know if the case was a student or faculty member.