Returning to the workplace may cause problems with digital operations

The easing of covid-19 restrictions means many employees are heading back to the workplace.

But the transition could cause problems with digital operations.

After weeks of working from home, some employees at back at the office.

Making sure the transition goes smoothly starts with bringing everything back.

John Motazedi, SNC2, said, “Make sure you get an inventory of that equipment coming back into the office. Make sure everything’s in proper working order. A lot of the machines were probably on a home network, so they may have been perhaps compromised so it’s probably beneficial to have one of your technicians look at it, run an extra virus scan.”

Working remotely probably prompted some digital changes which you want to reconsider.

“Many facilities opened up security settings so people could work from home and it’s time to kind of take away those security permissions to make sure that individuals don’t still have access to everything.”

Make sure any social media accounts are updated with your new status.

And don’t forget to disinfect all work surfaces and equipment properly, especially electronics.

“Actually spray it on some lint free, dust free towel and then wipe the keyboard. Same thing with the screen – you don’t want to just spray these into the holes of your computer where the ventilation can actually pull this chemicals into the computer.”

