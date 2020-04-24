Restaurants ready to adapt to life after covid-19

JOPLIN, Mo. — Restaurants in the Four States have taken on curbside delivery, regular delivery and even take out — but what happens when it becomes safe to eat in?

John Starchman, Manager, Red Onion, said, “It’s going as well as it can.”

David Keshavarz, Rib Crib, said, “Right now business is highly unpredictable.”

The coronavirus forced local restaurants to make some tough decisions to stay afloat.

“It’s been a challenging transition a lot of our staff is laid off and we’re doing more with less and it’s rough,” said Starchman.

“We have about a third of our staff working in the restaurant still,” said Keshavarz.

But they’re doing everything they can to serve Joplin.

“Right now what we’re doing is curbside carry out and we’ve almost converted the restaurant into a drive through service,” said Starchman.

“You know online, we’ve started selling individual rolls of toilet paper, you can buy the meats we smoke in house, raw so you can take them and cook them or prepped hem however you want at your house. You can get pounds of bacon, we have tomatoes and onions,” said Keshavarz.

Both restaurants say the public has been very supportive.

“For the most part, it’s been really good and people really like it,” said Starchman.

Jorge Garcia, Customer, said, “We’ll it’s the first time I’ve used it but it’s convenient and you know you still want comforts of being able to get some good food.”

“Most people like it, that you don’t have to get out of your car, especially like yesterday when it was raining,” said Starchman.

But how much of these services will stick around after the pandemic?

“We’ll probably keep some form of it after the whole coronavirus pandemic ends,” said Starchman.

“I imagine that the curbside would not be hard for us to keep in the future, even in the past we’ve had guests with disabilities and it’s hard for them to get out of the car so if someone has an order to go and they tell us they’re here, we’ll take that out to them,” said Keshavarz.

And the future inside of the building, will look different for a while as well.

“Obviously we’ll continue with some social distancing and seat guests apart from each other,” said Keshavarz.

Both restaurants are eager to hire their staff back and continue serving Joplin as they always have.

“We just want to be here and serving food in Joplin and what’s we’ve done in Joplin for 25 years now and its what we plan to keep doing for a long time to come, we love this business and we love this community and we plan to be here,” said Starchman.