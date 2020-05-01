Restaurants preparing for reopening on Monday

JOPLIN, Mo. — Over the past several weeks, if you had a craving for food from your favorite eatery, the best you could do is drive through, delivery, or curbside pickup.

It’s strange to see some of downtown Joplin’s most popular restaurants without any customers inside.

But that will all change on Monday when restaurants like Club 609 will have to space tables six feet apart and have no more than six customers at a table.

Even with those perimeters, Steve Williams says he’ll take what he can get.

Steve Williams, Manager, Club 609, said, “But it’s just gonna help us obviously get people in the restaurant seating, we’re gonna have to do our due diligence and make sure that we’re, tables are set up properly and make sure, you know, that nobody’s there sick or coming into the building sick, we’ve got a lot of work to do but it’s a great start.”

How much have customers missed Hackett Hot Wings?

Jacqueline Hackett says online sales of their rubs sauces and gift cards have kept her busy making trips back and forth to the post office trying and keep up with the demand.

Soon they’ll be able to come in person.

Jacqueline Hackett, Co-Owner, Hackett Hot Wings, said, “We’re excited, the customers are excited, they’re, they’re living it that they can come and get their wings fix and that they have missed us, and we really appreciate their love and support.”

And Brian Newton says the foot traffic generated by restaurants will have a ripple effect with other types of businesses that will reopen the same day.

Brian Newton, Newton’s Jewelry, said, “So we do kind of feed off each other, and of course our motto has always been, ‘Shop small, shop local.'”