Restaurant dining rooms reopen as state-wide stay-at-home ends

JOPLIN, Mo. — For the first time in several weeks, you can actually go into a restaurant, stay, and eat a meal.

The Red Onion, in downtown Joplin, as well as the Red Onion Expressoria, on 32nd Street, were open for sit down meals today.

Owner David Blum says his curbside carry out business has been good enough to keep most of his employees working, but he says it’s good to be back up and running for his entire staff, including waiters.

Even if his customers still aren’t ready to go out and eat, he says that’s no problem either.

David Blum, Owner, The Red Onion, said, “There’s a lot of people still a little bit concerned, we love to do the carry out, it’s no problem, we’ve revamped and are are a little better at it than we were when we first started but we will definitely try and accommodate every that we can.”

Blum says nothing has affected his business as much as this pandemic.

The red onion is coming up on its 25th anniversary.