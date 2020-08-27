Republicans looking at smaller emergency stimulus package

WASHINGTON, D.C. –With congress in a weeks long impasse over the next stimulus plan, Republicans say a smaller emergency package may be the next best thing.

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), said, “Let’s look at the areas where we know we need to act and act now”

Missouri Republican Senator Roy Blunt says congress needs a more targeted approach in the next stimulus package.

“How do we get people back to school, how do we get people back to work, how do we get people back to child care”

He’s drafting a slimmed down stimulus bill with roughly five hundred billion dollars in emergency aid.

“Only in this current discussion would half a trillion dollars be considered a skinny package”

The money would go to schools, covid testing, the postal service, and vaccine research. Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says the idea could be a way to break the current gridlock.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), said, “If you can’t agree on a comprehensive package I would support a targeted package…We ought to get that money out yesterday”

Democrats say they aren’t ready to give-up on a larger stimulus plan. Illinois Senator Dick Durbin says essential services are on the line.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), said, “If republicans have their way and we provide no assistance, there is going to be substantial layoffs of teachers, of firefighters, of policemen”

Thursday Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats aren’t willing to go below their two trillion dollar compromise.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), said, “We’re not budging understand this… they’re just going to have to come up with more money”

But Blunt says that’s unreasonable.

“Lets’ find a number close to the numbers we already agree on, said Blunt.

Blunt has yet to formally introduce his skinnier alternative. According to Senator Blunt’s office the plan will not include direct stimulus checks or extend unemployment benefits.