Republicans and Democrats still far apart on another stimulus package

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Republicans and Democrats are still miles apart when it comes to passing another stimulus package.

Democrats introduced their $3 trillion plan two months ago and today Republicans were supposed to unveil their version.

After a day of closed door talks Republicans are still without a coronavirus stimulus plan.

Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-IL, said, “Now we’re in this emergency state”

Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos is slamming what she calls a last minute scramble.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-MI, said, “To be in this crunch position right now is simply unfair to the American people”

Democratic Michigan Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow say time is running out.

“There are alot things we need to get done”

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-MI, said, “What are they going to do”

Programs blocking evictions and foreclosures and extra unemployment benefits expire within days.

“Without that it’s about a 60% cut to what they’re recieving right now”

Stabenow says schools are also desperate for aid.

“I’ve talked to teachers”

“The longer we wait the tougher it’s going to be”

So far details surrounding the GOP plan remain vague…

But with an expected price tag of a trillion dollars or more… Republicans like Missouri Senator Josh Hawley say it’s just too expensive.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-MO, said, “I’m not going to vote for it if it’s just a bunch of spending on random issues for special interests. If it’s not focused on jobs and actually getting people back to work I’m not voting for it.”

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says she’s more flexible.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-IA, said, “Are you concerned about the dollar figure?”

“Of course, and I think that is something that we should always be concerned about as well but then we also have to look at life and safety “

Still senate majority leader says republicans have an agreement in principal that will be unveiled next week.

McConell says cares two will focus on three things, jobs education and healthcare and says he does not want to focus on quote “socialist fantasies.”